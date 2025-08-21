Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $383.47

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.4706.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

CVNA stock opened at $339.1620 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.57. Carvana has a 12 month low of $124.39 and a 12 month high of $413.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.57.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total value of $34,699,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,092,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,663,075.83. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,036,140 shares of company stock worth $1,057,170,571. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

