Brokerages Set Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price at $43.78

Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.7778.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $40.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. Chewy has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 29,940,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $1,250,000,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,903,047.94. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,008,777 shares of company stock worth $1,252,444,321 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in Chewy by 20.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 98.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Chewy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 120,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

