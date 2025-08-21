Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Price Target at $259.00

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.6250.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Down 4.3%

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DY opened at $257.9920 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $131.37 and a 12 month high of $285.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.