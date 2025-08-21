Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Target Price at C$16.67

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.67.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Veritas upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HBM

Insider Buying and Selling

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total transaction of C$396,204.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total value of C$38,080.50. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$15.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.09. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$8.49 and a 12 month high of C$16.69.

Hudbay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.