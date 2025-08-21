Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Target Price at C$16.67

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.67.
HBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Veritas upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$15.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.09. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$8.49 and a 12 month high of C$16.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.
Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.
