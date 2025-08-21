Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price at $97.06

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.0625.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,742.55. This trade represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,839 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 194.6% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

