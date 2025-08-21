Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) PT at $77.64

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.6429.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

OGS opened at $75.0440 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.63%.The firm had revenue of $423.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 69.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

