Brokerages Set Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Target Price at $8.92

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.9167.
PRME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Prime Medicine from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE PRME opened at $3.24 on Monday. Prime Medicine has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.39.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
