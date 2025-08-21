Brokerages Set Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Target Price at $99.44

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.6667.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRIM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Primoris Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Primoris Services from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Primoris Services from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Primoris Services from $98.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $2,280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,856.81. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3,626.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6,687.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $110.5640 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $48.33 and a 52-week high of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.26%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

