Brokerages Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Target Price at $62.00

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

SNY opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $124.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.73 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sanofi by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091,304 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,831,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,879,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,867 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,269 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,938,000. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

