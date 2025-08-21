Brokerages Set Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.8462.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMMT. TD Cowen raised shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of SMMT opened at $25.87 on Monday. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of -1.06.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.66). Equities research analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3,455.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

