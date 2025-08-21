Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $76.88

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.8750.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Barclays set a $69.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $636,155.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $923,710.86. The trade was a 40.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,627,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 132.4% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,561,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,913,000 after buying an additional 889,616 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,329,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,933,000 after acquiring an additional 689,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,007,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMHC opened at $66.6480 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.53. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

