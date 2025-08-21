Brokerages Set TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price at $17.03

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.3250.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. B. Riley upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Sunday, August 10th.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor Stock Up 1.2%

TRIP opened at $17.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TripAdvisor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TripAdvisor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TripAdvisor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240,847 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,386 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,684 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.