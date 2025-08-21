Brokerages Set Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target at $88.29

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.2857.

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

Z stock opened at $81.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -311.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.09. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.81.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 11,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $966,605.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,377.49. This trade represents a 6.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $8,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,253.99. This trade represents a 59.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 580,379 shares of company stock worth $49,319,729. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Zillow Group by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zillow Group by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Zillow Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

