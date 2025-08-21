Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.24 and last traded at $26.42. 79,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 101,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62.

Get Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,359,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,392,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,083,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,888,000 after buying an additional 3,591,125 shares in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Company Profile

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.