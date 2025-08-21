Bryan Joseph Acquires 1,200 Shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) insider Bryan Joseph purchased 1,200 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 609 per share, with a total value of £7,308.

Lancashire Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 629 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 602.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 592.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 505 and a twelve month high of GBX 721. The company has a current ratio of 33.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 656 to GBX 696 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 705.33.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

