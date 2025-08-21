BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Stock

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 309.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHVN

Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $14.6650 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.94). Analysts predict that Biohaven will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.