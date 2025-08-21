Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $116.1920 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 40.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE BBW opened at $54.8840 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $725.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBW

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $93,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,825 shares in the company, valued at $632,874. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $1,429,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 291,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,321,377.65. This trade represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,248 shares of company stock worth $2,276,383. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 230,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 60,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.