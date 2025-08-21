Burlington Stores (BURL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $2.6359 billion for the quarter. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS.Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $276.8680 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $212.92 and a twelve month high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. UBS Group set a $390.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total value of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 24,122.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 84,430 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 793.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 60,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 53,401 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

