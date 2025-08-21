Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.66. 6,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 24,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $142.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26.
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile
The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.