Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC) Trading 0% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NASDAQ:TDSC – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.66. 6,198 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 24,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $142.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF ( NASDAQ:TDSC Free Report ) by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (TDSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth that adjusts an asset allocation to pursue a targeted risk parameter of 10% from peak to trough.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.