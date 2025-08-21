Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Price

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 50 to GBX 35 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 147.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Touchstone Exploration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 47.50.

Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £41.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.70. Touchstone Exploration has a one year low of GBX 11.20 and a one year high of GBX 39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 19.09.

Touchstone Exploration Inc is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad, with an experienced management and executive team that have a track record of delivering value to shareholders.

The Company’s strategy is to leverage the Board’s extensive oil recovery experience and capability to develop international onshore properties that create shareholder value.

In Trinidad, the Company’s interests in approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights make it one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad.

