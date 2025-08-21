Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.87% from the stock’s previous close.

LUNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Machines to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $10.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.40. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Intuitive Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Machines will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 80,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $970,121.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $42,111,954.40. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,659. 39.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

