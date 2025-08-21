Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 30,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,051% from the previous session’s volume of 2,626 shares.The stock last traded at C$11.00 and had previously closed at C$11.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 787.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.05%.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Down 0.6%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.