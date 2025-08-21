Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) CEO Sells $16,037,274.50 in Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Hollar sold 107,705 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.90, for a total transaction of $16,037,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,125,658.90. This represents a 31.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.4%

Cardinal Health stock opened at $152.6480 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.54 and a 52 week high of $168.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The business had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.