Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research lowered shares of Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res lowered Carlsberg AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carlsberg AS Stock Performance

About Carlsberg AS

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $24.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. Carlsberg AS has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

