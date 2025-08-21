Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research lowered shares of Carlsberg AS (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res lowered Carlsberg AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CABGY
Carlsberg AS Stock Performance
About Carlsberg AS
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carlsberg AS
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Lowe’s Builds Value for Investors: Still a Good Buy in 2025
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Jackson Hole 2025: Fed’s Signal Could Shift Stocks Fast
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Rocket Lab Stock: Breakout Brewing or Time for Patience?
Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.