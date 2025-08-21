Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.7059.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Carnival from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th.

Get Carnival alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carnival

Insider Activity at Carnival

Institutional Trading of Carnival

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CCL opened at $29.2440 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87. Carnival has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.