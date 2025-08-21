Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Carnival from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Carnival Stock Down 1.1%

CCL opened at $29.2440 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Carnival has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $371,875.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,816,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the first quarter worth $432,718,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carnival by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,663,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,777,000 after buying an additional 7,157,739 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Carnival by 184.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 10,289,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,353,000 after buying an additional 6,669,935 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,423,000 after buying an additional 5,761,489 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

