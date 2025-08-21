Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,136,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 37.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,869,000 after purchasing an additional 570,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $240.1750 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.57 and a 12-month high of $290.84.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total transaction of $1,391,677.14. Following the sale, the director owned 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,243.28. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,691 shares of company stock worth $6,290,207. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

