Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) CEO Tony Thene Sells 19,000 Shares

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Thene sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total transaction of $4,654,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,074,304.81. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $240.1750 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.75 and a 200-day moving average of $221.95. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $129.57 and a 1-year high of $290.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

