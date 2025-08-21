Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Sells $3,463,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.34, for a total value of $3,463,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 536,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,790,629.60. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $339.1620 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.57. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $124.39 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carvana by 13.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carvana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,764,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,035,000 after acquiring an additional 229,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carvana by 15.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,710,000 after acquiring an additional 361,624 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 11.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,301,000 after acquiring an additional 221,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Carvana by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,932,000 after acquiring an additional 129,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

