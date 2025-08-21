Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $476.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.87.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $420.2390 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.92. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 49.2% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

