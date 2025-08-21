Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.02, but opened at $21.96. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 317,703 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CLDX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 781.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,612,000 after buying an additional 1,551,354 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 13.0%

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

