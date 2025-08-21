CervoMed Q3 EPS Reduced by Brookline Capital Management

CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of CervoMed in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for CervoMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CervoMed’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CervoMed from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. D. Boral Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CervoMed from $15.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. CervoMed has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $85.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.79.

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.13). CervoMed had a negative net margin of 290.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in CervoMed in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CervoMed by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CervoMed by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CervoMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery.

