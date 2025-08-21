Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 40 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kadant were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 97.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,528,000 after buying an additional 109,439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 150,885.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after buying an additional 81,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 809.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 57,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kadant by 71.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Kadant by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 156,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Performance

Kadant stock opened at $330.9970 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.73 and a 200-day moving average of $332.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc has a 1-year low of $281.30 and a 1-year high of $429.95.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.99 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KAI. Wall Street Zen raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KAI

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.