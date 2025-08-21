Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,041 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.46% of Champion Homes worth $24,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Champion Homes by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,646,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 241,326 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Champion Homes by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 340,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after purchasing an additional 151,488 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Champion Homes by 134.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 247,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 141,904 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Champion Homes by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 527,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 123,097 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Champion Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,833,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 3,000 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $198,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,825.04. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Champion Homes from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Champion Homes from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Champion Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Champion Homes Stock Performance

NYSE SKY opened at $71.4670 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.15. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $701.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Champion Homes

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

