Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 51,878 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 488,546 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $26,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 51.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 83.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFSC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.5%

EFSC opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $176.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.82 million. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael E. Finn acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.11 per share, with a total value of $81,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,330. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Brian Lally sold 1,828 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $100,832.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 100,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,816.60. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

