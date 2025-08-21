Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $24,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHEF. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,138,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 52,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,893.50. This trade represents a 25.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.76%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

