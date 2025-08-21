Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in ePlus inc. $PLUS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $23,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of ePlus by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of ePlus by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $106.98.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $498.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.85 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

ePlus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

About ePlus



ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

