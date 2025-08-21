Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Up 52.6% in July

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,300 shares, anincreaseof52.6% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

CHEK stock opened at $0.6440 on Thursday. Check-Cap has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check-Cap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.