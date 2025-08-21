Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Churchill Downs worth $25,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 28,864.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 512,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after buying an additional 510,331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after buying an additional 213,311 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 533,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,185,000 after buying an additional 193,677 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 444.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after buying an additional 151,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 11,123.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after buying an additional 116,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of CHDN opened at $102.51 on Thursday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.The company had revenue of $934.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

