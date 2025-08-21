CICC Research Begins Coverage on Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLS. BNP Paribas upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.92.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $182.7630 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.25 and its 200 day moving average is $124.45.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celestica will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth $2,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Celestica by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 761,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,164,000 after acquiring an additional 214,872 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $819,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

