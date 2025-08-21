Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 35.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Compass Point cut Circle Internet Group from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Circle Internet Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $170.91.

NYSE CRCL opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. Circle Internet Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion and a PE ratio of -10,846.37.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $5,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 320,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,870.30. This represents a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $8,790,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 605,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,743,494. This represents a 33.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,480,290 shares of company stock worth $297,142,856 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,547,214,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $530,165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,101,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,486,000.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

