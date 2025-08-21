Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Trading Down 2.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $163.00 to $123.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Circle Internet Group traded as low as $129.10 and last traded at $131.29. 3,732,868 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 26,562,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.23.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Circle Internet Group from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of Circle Internet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Circle Internet Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.91.

In other news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 260,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $33,088,327.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeremy Allaire sold 357,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $45,470,748.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,480,290 shares of company stock valued at $297,142,856.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,486,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,846.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.44.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

