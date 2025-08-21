Citigroup Cuts Softcat (LON:SCT) Price Target to GBX 1,960

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,960 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s current price.

SCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,813.80.

Get Softcat alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Softcat

Softcat Stock Performance

Softcat Company Profile

Shares of Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,564 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,667.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,654.81. Softcat has a 1 year low of GBX 1,427 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

(Get Free Report)

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.