Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Five Below from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Shares of FIVE opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.06. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.52%.Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.720 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 44,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,200.90. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,027.58. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,209. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Five Below by 653.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Five Below by 333.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

