Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Now – August 18th

NetApp, CommVault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that offer internet-based data storage and management services instead of—or alongside—on-premises hardware. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to the growth of cloud computing, as demand for scalable, secure, and remotely accessible data solutions continues to rise across enterprises and consumers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.56. 305,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.68. NetApp has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.68. 139,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79 and a beta of 0.70. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $200.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.92.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.57. 79,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,096. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

