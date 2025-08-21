Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives $28.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.8571.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $25.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $511.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 194.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 141.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

