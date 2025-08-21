Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Commerce.com from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Commerce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

Shares of Commerce.com stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. Commerce.com has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $361.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Commerce.com had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%.The business had revenue of $84.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Commerce.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Commerce.com by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Commerce.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce.com by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Commerce.com by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Commerce.com by 8,196.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

