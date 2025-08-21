Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.09. 1,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.
The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
