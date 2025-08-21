Comparing CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) & Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CV and Altisource Portfolio Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV $25.67 million 0.01 -$18.15 million N/A N/A Altisource Portfolio Solutions $160.13 million 0.75 -$35.64 million ($4.36) -2.51

CV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

41.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of CV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CV has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CV and Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV N/A N/A N/A Altisource Portfolio Solutions -4.10% N/A -8.68%

Summary

CV beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services. This segment provides Hubzu, an online real estate auction platform, as well as real estate auction, real estate brokerage, and asset management services; Equator, a software-as-a-service technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes; a vendor invoicing and payment system; RentRange, a single and multi-family rental data, analytics, and rent-based valuation solution; REALSynergy, a commercial loan servicing platform; and NestRange, an automated residential valuation model and analytics solution. The Origination segment offers loan fulfillment, certification and certification insurance services, management services. In addition, it provides Lendors One Loan Automation, a marketplace to order services and a tool to automate components of the loan manufacturing process; TrelixAI, a technology to manage the workflow and automate components of the loan fulfillment, pre and post close quality, and service transfer processes; and ADMS, a document management and data analytics delivery platform. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, banks, asset managers, servicers, investors, property management firms, real estate brokerages, insurance companies, mortgage bankers, originators, and correspondent and private money lenders. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

