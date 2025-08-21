Comparing HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 6.20% 13.59% 5.64% HF Sinclair -0.32% 1.89% 1.06%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. TotalEnergies pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HF Sinclair pays out -434.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HF Sinclair has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares TotalEnergies and HF Sinclair”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $214.55 billion 0.70 $15.76 billion $5.51 11.43 HF Sinclair $28.58 billion 0.30 $177.00 million ($0.46) -101.21

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than HF Sinclair. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TotalEnergies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TotalEnergies and HF Sinclair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 4 7 3 2.93 HF Sinclair 1 5 5 1 2.50

TotalEnergies currently has a consensus target price of $66.95, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. HF Sinclair has a consensus target price of $49.9091, suggesting a potential upside of 7.20%. Given HF Sinclair’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than TotalEnergies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of TotalEnergies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TotalEnergies beats HF Sinclair on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Integrated LNG segment comprises the integrated gas chain, including upstream and midstream liquified natural gas (LNG) activities, as well as biogas, hydrogen, and gas trading activities. The Integrated Power segment includes generation, storage, electricity trading, and B2B-B2C distribution of gas and electricity. The Refining & Chemicals segment consists of refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes oil supply, trading, and marine shipping activities. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products. The company was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. TotalEnergies SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, the company supplies fuels to approximately 1,500 independent Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations. Further, it produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum sector. HF Sinclair Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

